PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton men's basketball team fell to conference rival Park University 82-73 on the road Saturday, losing its second straight game.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a team-high 17 points, while also pulling down six rebounds. Senior forward Quintin Wallace scored 14 points and had seven boards. Junior guard Jalen Blaize scored 12 points, had four rebounds and two steals.
Culver-Stockton will host Grand View University (13-7, 4-7) in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
