CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College men's basketball team was unable to end its losing streak on Saturday, falling to Baker University 67-62 at Charles Field House.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor was the leading scorer with 28 points, while also getting nine rebounds and a block. Freshman forward Nick Spannaus scored 12 points and senior forward Zac Rzewnicki scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (14-8, 4-9) is scheduled to play at Graceland University on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
