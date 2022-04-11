OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton baseball team lost both ends of a road doubleheader against William Penn University on Sunday.
William Penn won the first game 4-3 and the second game 8-7.
Wildcats right-hander Dax Flowerree started the first game and had a no-decision after going 4.1 innings with one strikeout, while allowing three hits, four walks and two earned runs. Jordan Isham was the losing pitcher after giving up two unearned runs in the seventh inning.
Left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game. Shortstop Andrew Fay hit a solo home run, his eighth of the season.
Wildcats right-hander Donovan Prost was the losing pitcher in the second game, failing to get a single out. He allowed five hits, no walks and six earned runs.
Fay went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI in the second game. Right fielder Keli'i Price went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Culver-Stockton (11-23, 5-15) will host Iowa Wesleyan College in its next game on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.