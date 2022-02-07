CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton men's basketball team lost a nailbiter to Missouri Valley College 68-66 at Charles Field House in a conference game on Saturday.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a team-high 27 points, with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior gaurd Jalen Blaize scored 14 points, had four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Senior guard Javon Modester scored six points, had three rebound, eight assists and two steals.
Culver-Stockton (14-10, 5-10) will host Mount Mercy University in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
