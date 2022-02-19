CANTON, Mo. -- With the Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team eliminated from postseason contention, the Wildcats closed out the season on a high note.
The Wildcats defeated conference rival William Penn 54-40 at Charles Field House on Saturday, with 40 points being the lowest amount allowed to an opponent by Culver-Stockton this season.
Wildcats senior forward Taylor Green scored 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds and had one steal. Freshman guard Addison Newbon scored 14 points, had seven rebounds, a block and an assist.
Culver-Stockton finishes the season with a 14-14 overall record and a 8-11 record within the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
