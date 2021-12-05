OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton women's basketball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a 71-54 road win over William Penn University on Saturday.
Adison Newbon scored a team-high 21 points for Culver-Stockton, while also leading the team with seven rebounds. Taylor Green scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (7-3) will play Mount Mercy University on the road in its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
