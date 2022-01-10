CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton junior guard Jalen Blaize was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Jan. 3-9.
The 6' 3" junior from Brooklyn, New York averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists during three games last week. He shot 52.2% from the field and 60% from behind the arc.
Blaize tied a 48-year-old school record in last week's win over Graceleand, scoring 46 points.
For the season, Blaize ranks 10th in the conference in scoring with 17.3 points per game.
The Wildcats (11-5, 2-5) will host Peru State College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Culver-Stockton's next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.