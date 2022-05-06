CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College baseball team had four players named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Baseball Team on Friday.
Catcher Collin Hall and shortstop Andrew Fay both earned second team honors, while outfielder Ronald Applewhite and designated hitter Alex Harbin were honorable mention selections.
Second baseman Jordan Scott was awarded the Gold Glove for his defensive play.
Hall, a junior from Ocoee, Fla., led the Wildcats with a .410 batting average this season. He had 55 hits, a team-high 13 doubles, eight home runs, 50 RBI, a .491 on-base percentage and a .687 slugging percentage.
Fay, a junior from Dardenne Prairie, batted .364 with a team-high 56 hits as well as 48 runs scored, eight home runs and 32 RBI. He also tied the school record with eight triples.
Applewhite, a senior from Richton Park, Ill., batted .333 with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 38 RBI, 47 runs and 23 stolen bases.
Harbin, a junior from Quincy, hit a team-high 13 home runs for the Wildcats. He batted .255 with 35 RBI.
Scott, a freshman from Imperial, was awarded the Gold Glove after committing just three errors in 157 errors and compiling a .981 fielding percentage.
The Wildcats concluded the 2022 season with an 18-30 overall record and in sixth place in the HOA’s North Division with an 11-21 league mark.
