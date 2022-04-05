CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College outfielder Ronald Applewhite was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for his performance during the week ending on April 3.
Applewhite is a senior from Richton Park, Ill., who batted .583 with five runs scored and 10 RBIs during the Wildcats' 4-0 week. He also had a home run among his nine hits, recording a .588 on-base percentage and .875 slugging percentage.
For the season, Applewhite has appeared in 28 games with a .330 batting average, six doubles, one triple and six home runs. He has 28 RBIs and stolen 16 bases.
The Wildcats are scheduled to begin a four-game series this Saturday at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
