FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Quincy Notre Dame star and Texas Christian University pitcher Johnny Ray was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 12th round of the MLB Draft.
Ray won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for TCU on Feb. 25, 2020 during the pandemic-shortned season. He posted a 2.53 ERA and had 21 strikeouts in 21.1 innings during the 2020 season.
In 2021, Ray went 3-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched.
Ray also pitched for John A. Logan College in 2019 and was on the Illinois State roster in 2018, although he never appeared in a game for the Redbirds.
Ray was part of a regional and sectional title team at Quincy Notre Dame during his senior year in high school in 2017.