SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — The Marion County baseball team defeated North Shelby 2-1 behind a strong performance by Spencer Whetstone on Thursday at North Shelby High School.
Whetstone pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts, while limiting North Shelby to two hits, one walk and no earned runs.
Cooper Stotts went 2-for-3 with an RBI, with Root Cheney also going 2-for-3. Whetstone and Jackson Stewart scored the only runs for Marion County.
Marion County (5-3) will host Missouri Military Academy on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Mustangs next game.