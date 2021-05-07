PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Mustangs starting pitcher Spencer Whetstone struck out 11 batters in Marion County’s 4-3 win over Novinger on Friday at Marion County High School.
Whetstone was the winning pitcher after going 6.2 innings, and only allowing three hits, three walks and one earned run. Jackson Stewart pitched the final 0.1 inning.
Mustangs catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Whetstone went 1-for-1 with three walks and one run. Stewart went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Marion County (9-4) will host Missouri Military Academy on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Mustangs last regular season game.