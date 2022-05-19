CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton men's volleyball head coach Devin Walker resigned after just one season at the helm.
Culver-Stockton College athletic director Pat Atwell made the announcement on Wednesday.
"We thank Coach Walker for his contributions to the men's volleyball program and our student athletes last season, and we wish him well as he pursues new opportunities," Walker said.
In his lone season with the Wildcats, Walker led the team to a 5-19 overall record, which was the most victories they have recordes since seven wins in 2018. Culver-Stockton finished eighth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with a 4-14 mark within the league.
Walker had two players earn All-Conference selections in his lone season, with Akeel Oxley earning a second team pick and Ashe Oxley earning an honorable mention pick.
"I appreciate my time at Culver and celebrate how much I've grown as a coach and person," Walker said. "It was a difficult decision to resign, but I've decided to pursue personal goals. Thank you to athletic director Atwell and company for the warm embrace and the opportunity to lead the men's volleyball program."
Atwell said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.
