HANNIBAL -- After a series of canceled games, the Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team was back in action on Thursday night.
The Trojans would ultimately fall to William Woods University 51-29 at Mabee Sports Complex.
"We had a tough night trying to score," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "For the most part, we got the looks we wanted, but we all struggled from the field."
Trojans freshman forward Ashlyn Vermeer recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and getting 12 rebounds. Junior guard Jillian Lockard scored five points, had two assists and one rebound.
HLGU (3-15, 1-7) will play at Stephens College in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
