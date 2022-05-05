MACON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a 11-0 win over Macon on Thursday behind a strong pitching performance from Tanner VanWinkle.
VanWinkle pitched a complete game shutout with four strikeouts, while only giving up five hits.
The senior right-hander also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Keaton Scott went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Aaris Stolte went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Alex Friday had two RBIs.
Thursday's win was the third win in four days for Hannibal, defeating a Macon team that entered the game with a 14-2 record.
Hannibal (15-10) will play Highland (0-11) in the Palmyra/QND Baseball Slam at Flower City Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
