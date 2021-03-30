MOBERLY, Mo. — It was quite the night for Hannibal junior pitcher Tanner VanWinkle in Tuesday’s road game against Moberly.
VanWinkle pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts, helping Hannibal defeat Moberly 7-0. He only gave up one hit and one walk all night.
“He was lights out tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Did a great job of controlling the game and getting ahead of hitters. Throwing strikes early and keeping them off-balance.”
Hatton said Hannibal played a good all-around game in the Pirates’ first win of the season.
“The defense behind (VanWinkle) played a great game,” Hatton said. “We played error-free baseball and it was definitely a welcome sign and a big improvement from last night.”
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Pirates broke out for a four-run frame. Hannibal would tack on another run in the fifth inning.
Pirates senior Chance Lovett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while senior Charlie Culp went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“We had lots of guys getting on tonight and did a great job of plate discipline, and kind of took what we were given,” Hatton said. “We definitely cashed in some big swings, so I was pleased with that.”
Hatton said it was nice to bounce back with a win on Tuesday against Moberly after dropping the season opener to Knox County on Monday.
“It’s great for our guys’ confidence ... to see the guys work through some situations last night that prepared us for tonight,” Hatton said. “We definitely improved in some areas. We cleaned up the defense tonight.”
Hannibal (1-1) will host Mexico (2-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pirates will hold a Wednesday practice to prepare for the Bulldogs on Thursday, Hannibal’s second conference game of the season after Tuesday’s game against Moberly.
“I think tomorrow, we kind of just look at some things we still need to improve on because there are always those things,” Hatton said. “Identify our strengths and come out in practice tomorrow with a focus and a confidence after a win like tonight.”