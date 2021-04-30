HANNIBAL — Hannibal starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle kept Palmyra off-balance and no-hit the Panthers to help give the Pirates a 12-0 win in five innings on Friday at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex.
It was the second win and quality start for VanWinkle this week, who also pitched a shutout in Monday’s win over Moberly on senior night.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him throwing a no-hitter,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Anytime you get that out of your starting pitcher, that’s a great thing. The defense helped that out a lot, too.”
VanWinkle had six strikeouts, while only allowing one walk to Palmyra designated hitter Bennett Stice. The Panthers only had one other baserunner, when Wade Begley reached on an error.
The no-hitter was nearly spoiled for VanWinkle with the final batter he faced. Panthers first baseman Nolyn Richards hit a drive towards shallow center field, with Pirates center fielder Drake Dudley coming in for a diving catch to rob Richards of a hit.
“Sometimes those plays don’t seem big when you’re up big at baseball, but it’s huge,” Hatton said. “It kept the momentum of the game, finished the game and closed the door on a great pitching performance.”
Hannibal played small ball in the first inning, scoring two runs off of just one hit. Dudley reached on a single and stole second base as Charlie Culp was batting. After Culp reached after being hit by a pitch, they executed a double steal that led to a throwing error that scored Dudley.
Culp would later score on another Palmyra throwing error.
Palmyra head coach Mark Loman said Hannibal’s aggressive baserunning and hit-and-run plays were similar to what they saw in Thursday’s game against Centralia.
“They put the pressure on us and they ran the bases well,” Loman said. “That’s allowing us to realize what we need to work on.”
In the second inning, Braysen Douglas doubled to drive in Chance Lovett. The Pirates scored two more runs in the frame off of sacrifice flies from Dudley and Culp that scored Ryan Ross and Douglas.
Keaton Scott hit a leadoff single and later scored on a wild pitch to put Hannibal up 6-0 in the third inning.
Hannibal had its biggest inning in the fourth, scoring six runs off of five hits and two walks.
Culp went 2-for-3 with two runs, three steals and three RBIs. Dudley went 2-for-3 with two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI.
“The top of the lineup was great and having the injury to Aaris (Stolte) early and (his replacement) Alex Friday did a great job at the plate working some long counts,” Hatton said. “Getting those big RBI hits for our middle guys is huge ... and the bottom of the lineup did a fantastic job, too.”
Hannibal stole a total of eight bases against Palmyra and advanced on the bases on wild pitches and throwing errors several times.
“We preach that a lot of our guys, who have great instincts and are very confident baserunners,” Hatton said. “That’s something else to in a game you know you are going to have to score to win against a really quality opponent whose going to play good defense. You got to be able to move without truly putting the ball in play.”
Begley started the game for Palmyra and went 3.1 innings with one strikeout, while allowing five hits, three walks and six earned runs. He was relieved by Chance Davis, who pitched the remainder of the game for the Panthers.
It was only the third appearance of the season for Begley and he only pitched six innings prior to Friday’s game.
“He had better stuff,” Loman said. “We didn’t make a lot of plays behind him and we had some guys in different spots just because we felt we need to be prepared.”
Palmyra (11-4) will play at the South Callaway cluster on Saturday. The Panthers will play Blair Oaks (17-4) at 10 a.m. and South Callaway (8-14) at 2 p.m.
“We’ve got four seniors in the starting lineup right now, so some of those younger guys are learning what it’s like to see good pitching,” Loman said. “That’s where we want to be. We never like to lose like that, but it will be interesting to see the response in playing very good competition (on Saturday).”
Hannibal (10-6) will play at Bowling Green (6-6) on Monday in the Pirates next game.
Hatton said it was nice to get back on the winning track after a tough road loss to Marshall on Tuesday.
“It’s great to get a win against a quality program like Palmyra, who is always tough and kind of a rival,” Hatton said. “Any opportunity you get, you have to take it against them.”