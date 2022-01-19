PALMRYA, Mo. — It was another low-scoring contest, with Mark Twain falling to Van-Far 42-34 in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers defense played strong throughout the game and Mark Twain held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter and a 15-12 lead at halftime.
However, Van-Far would outscore Mark Twain by a 30-19 margin in the second half to secure the win for the Lady Indians.
Mark Twain senior Anna Echternacht led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points, while senior Autumn Arndt scored 10 points.
Van-Far (5-9) will play the winner of Thursday’s consolation semifinal between Hannibal and Monroe City in the other bracket on Friday at 5 p.m.
Mark Twain (6-9) is eliminated from the Tony Lenzini Tournament and will look to bounce back on Tuesday when the Lady Tigers host Canton (9-5) at 6 p.m.
