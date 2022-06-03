After an exciting track and field season, the Hannibal Courier-Post has selected several awards for outstanding performances.
There are a total of 14 individual awards for girls and boys athletes; with categories being top sprinter, top mid-distance runner, top long distance runner, top jumper, top thrower, top pole vaulter and top hurdler.
In addition, there are two team awards for top performances in boys and girls relay teams.
Nariah Clay, Canton, sprinter
Clay proved to be a versatile runner in her junior season for Canton, placing 12th at the Class 1 state meet in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 800-meter dash.
Hayes Miller, Palmyra, sprinter
Northeast Missouri has a lot of very talented sprinters on the boys side, including the Hannibal duo of Aneyas Williams and Sheldon Bergheger, Monroe City senior Josiah Talton and the Mark Twain duo of Lakoda Preston and Lukas McLeod.
Miller was the best of all of them in his junior year for Palmyra, qualifying for state in Class 3 for three events.
Miller placed sixth in the 400-meter dash, seventh in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 100-meter dash at the state track championships.
Emmalee Williams, Monroe City, mid-distance
Williams capped off her high school career for Monroe City by winning the Class 2 state championship in the girls 800-meter dash.
She was also part of two Monroe City relay teams that competed in the state meet, helping the 4x400-meter team place third and the 4x800-meter team placed second.
Will Owen, Mark Twain, mid-distance
Owen has been Mark Twain’s top mid-distance runner for the past four years, finishing his high school career with an 11th place finish in the boys 800-meter dash at the Class 2 state meet.
Owen was also part of the Mark Twain 4x800-meter relay team that placed seventh overall. He will run track collegiately at Culver-Stockton College.
Delaney Straus, Marion County, distance
Straus competed in four events at the Class 1 state meet to close out her high school career, putting her name in the Marion County record book. She placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run, fifth in the 1,600-meter run, ninth in the 800-meter run and third in triple jump.
Straus will continue her career collegiately at Culver-Stockton College, participating in both track and basketball.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey also had a strong season, placing 15th at the Class 4 state meet in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
Levi Wright, Marion County, distance
Wright made quite an impression during his freshman season for Marion County, qualifying for two events.
The Mustangs freshman placed 11th in the Class 1 3,200-meter run at state, while also placing 14th in the 1,600-meter run.
Taegan Novel, Hannibal, jumper
Novel made an impact during her freshman season, placing ninth in Class 4 at girls high jump in the state track meet.
Hannibal sophomore Danica Vohs barely missed out on a state appearance after placing fifth in triple jump at the Class 4 Sectional 2 meet.
Waylon DeGrave, Monroe City, jumper
DeGrave had an impressive showing at the Class 2 state boys track meet, placing third in both long jump and triple jump.
The Monroe City sophomore was also part of two relay teams that competed in the state meet.
Also having very strong seasons were the Hannibal duo of Haden Robertson and Kaiser Greenwell, who both qualified for state in long jump and triple jump.
Candra King, Palmyra, thrower
King continued a family tradition of excellence in throwing events started by her older brother, Weston King.
King improved upon her performances in girls discus in her sophomore season, going from 15th place as a freshman to second in 2022. She also placed seventh in shot put at state this year.
Jose Juarez, Palmyra, thrower
Juarez fell just short of qualifying for the state meet, finishing sixth in shot put at the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet.
Other strong performers on the boys side included Monroe City junior Ceaton Pennewell in javelin and Hannibal senior Caden Selle in discus.
Carly Youngblood, Monroe City, pole vault
This was one of the toughest selections, between three outstanding pole vaulters in the area that all qualified for state.
In the end, I went with Monroe City senior Carly Youngblood, who placed second at the Class 2 state meet in girls pole vault to close out her high school career.
Palmyra had a pair of pole vaulters in junior Abbey Redd and sophomore Alaina Loman that finished second and third in the Class 3 state track meet, respectively.
Kaiser Greenwell, Hannibal, pole vault
Greenwell continued to be one of the best boys pole vaulters in the state during his senior year, finishing it off with a third-place finish at the Class 4 state track meet.
He also placed 12th in triple jump and 16th in long jump at the state meet.
Nora Hark, Hannibal, hurdler
Hark made it to state in the girls 100-meter hurdles for the second straight year, placing 16th in Class 4 this year.
Hark was even better at javelin, placing second in state to top her fourth-place finish in 2021.
Joseph Jurado, Hannibal, hurdler
Jurado fell just short of making an appearance in state track meet for Hannibal in the boys 110-meter hurdles, placing sixth in the sectional meet.
Freshman teammate Chance Whiteside placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at the sectional meet, with the Pirate duo hoping to take the next step in 2023.
Monroe City, girls 4x800-meter relay team
The Lady Panthers qualified two relay teams for state, with the 4x800-meter relay team placing second at the Class 2 state meet with a time of 10:10.52.
The Monroe City 4x800-meter relay team consisted of Williams, Audri Youngblood, Meghan Hays and Ella Hays. Overall, Monroe City placed fourth as a team at state.
Monroe City, boys 4x200-meter relay team
Monroe City placed second at the Class 2 state meet in the boys 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:30.16, with a team consisting of Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman and Josiah Talton.
The Panthers sent all four relay teams to state, and finished tied with Steelville for 10th place as a boys team.
