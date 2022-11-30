Northeast Missouri was home to three powerhouse teams this season that went on to win district titles -- Bowling Green, Hannibal and Monroe City.
I covered all three of those teams this fall, as well as saw several other local teams play over the course of the 2022 season.
Over the past few months, I witnessed several big-time performances during games I covered and took that into account when I made selections for the Courier-Post All-Gridiron Team.
Below are the selections for the inaugural Courier-Post All-Gridiron Team.
Offense
Quarterback: Trey Countryman, South Shelby
Running Back: Marcus Starks, Bowling Green
Fullback: Ceaton Pennewell, Monroe City
Tailback: Markahl Humphrey, Hannibal
All-Purpose Back: Aneyas Williams, Hannibal
Wide Receiver: Brandon Gamm, Bowling Green
Wide Receiver: Devin Stutsman, Highland
Tight End: Kane Wilson, Hannibal
Skill Player: Lakoda Preston, Mark Twain
Offensive Tackle: Devin Rue, Bowling Green
Offensive Guard: Ryan Bowen, Bowling Green
Center: Landin Friday, Monroe City
Offensive Guard: Noah Young, Hannibal
Offensive Tackle: Ryan Ross, Hannibal
Offensive Line: Briley Cunningham, Hannibal
Northeast Missouri was blessed with great running backs this season and I had to leave several deserving players off the team due to the sheer number of top-notch performances.
That list of near-misses includes Bowling Green junior Bleyne Bryant, the Monroe City duo of Waylon DeGrave and Cameron Jones, Highland junior Alex Oenning, the South Shelby duo of Cameron Wiseman and Kendall Hammond and the Palmyra duo of Aaron Ritchey and Ashton Hankins.
Blue-chip prospect Aneyas Williams from Hannibal was an obvious difference maker, while Pirates senior Markahl Humphrey did an admirable job of filling in for Williams after his season-ending injury in Week 9.
Bowling Green senior Marcus Starks and Mark Twain senior Lakoda Preston both have game-changing speed and were the focal points of their offenses this season.
Quarterback was also a tough choice and I ultimately went with South Shelby's Trey Countryman, despite the only two times I watched him play were lopsided losses against Monroe City. That said, I saw glimpses of his talent and know he had an outstanding senior season.
Other quarterbacks who had strong seasons include Bowling Green senior Dylan Dalton and Hannibal sophomore Waylon Anders.
It should be no surprise that the strongest offensive lines in the area were from Bowling Green, Hannibal and Monroe City. The foundation of a strong football team is in the trenches and all three teams had five solid starters, making it tough when it came selection time.
Defense
Defensive End: Gabe Creel, Monroe City
Nose Tackle: Landan Holland, Monroe City
Defensive Tackle: Gunnar Fountain, Paris
Defensive End: Harrison Hunt, Bowling Green
Defensive Line: Clayton Turnbull, Mark Twain
Outside Linebacker: Owen Andrews, Hannibal
Middle Linebacker: Ceaton Pennewell, Monroe City
Middle Linebacker: Ashton Watts, Hannibal
Outside Linebacker: Brett Tuter, Palmyra
Linebacker: Bleyne Bryant, Bowling Green
Defensive Rover: Gunner Bryant, Bowling Green
Cornerback: Jack Parker, Hannibal
Cornerback: Jaylyn Countryman, Monroe City
Safety: Aneyas Williams, Hannibal
Safety: Waylon DeGrave, Monroe City
Defensive Back: Markahl Humphrey, Hannibal
Northeast Missouri was also blessed with a lot of great linebackers, led by Monroe City's Ceaton Pennewell and Hannibal's Ashton Watts.
Both players were leaders of their defenses and helped integrate younger players to varsity football and their respective schemes.
Bowling Green senior Gunner Bryant played a similar role, playing both linebacker and roving safety.
The defensive line was also a challenge, with deserving players such as the Hannibal combination of Kane Wilson and Matt Sydnor being left off.
Throughout the season, I saw the Monroe City duo of Gabe Creel and Landan Holland wreak havoc as anchors of the defensive line. Although I couldn't find room for him on the team, Dawson Karr also had a strong season for the Panthers.
In the defensive backfield, Hannibal senior Jack Parker and Monroe City senior Jaylyn Countryman made a huge impact, coming up with big-time interceptions at key moments.
Pirates sophomore Aaron Daughtery did not start a game until the postseason, but showed what kind of player he was when he had an three-interception game against Warrenton in the district semifinal game. Daughtery was a near-miss and look for him to be an impact player in 2023.
Special Teams
Punt Returner: Bleyne Bryant, Bowling Green
Kick Returner: Waylon DeGrave, Monroe City
Kicker: Sheldon Bergheger, Hannibal
Punter: Marcus Starks, Bowling Green
Special teams is another often overlooked area of good football teams. Being able to limit the return game, make field goals or extra point kicks and executing punts and kickoffs correctly an make or break teams.
Several players in the region made an impact in the kick and punt return game. Two of them stick out.
That would be a pair of juniors -- Monroe City's Waylon DeGrave and Bowling Green's Bleyne Bryant -- who routinely put their team in good field position and at times returned kicks for touchdowns this season.
Offensive Player of the Year: Aneyas Williams, Hannibal
Hannibal all-purpose back Aneyas Williams followed up his superlative sophomore season with another strong season, combining for 34 touchdowns.
Williams suffered a season-ending injury in the regular season finale, but had his first 1,000-yard rushing season and had 2,020 all-purpose yards.
Besides the on-field accomplishments, Williams also has had around 30 offers to play for Division I collegiate programs in the past year.
Runner Up: Marcus Starks, Bowling Green
Defensive Player of the Year: Ceaton Pennewell, Monroe City
Monroe City limited opponents to an average of 11.4 points per game and had two defensive shutouts this season.
A big reason why was the man in the middle, senior middle linebacker Ceaton Pennewell, a two-time Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Not only did Pennewell's leadership help guide the Panthers defense, he also came away with his fair share of interceptions, fumbles, sacks and tackles for a loss.
Runner Up: Gunner Bryant, Bowling Green
Special Teams Player of the Year: Bleyne Bryant, Bowling Green
Bowling Green junior Bleyne Bryant made his presence felt on all three facets of the game this year -- offense, defense and special teams.
Bryant was a force in the return game all year long, including in the Class 2 state semifinal game against Blair Oaks where the Bobcats junior returned the opening kickoff 60 yards to set up a score and later returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Bryant was also known for big hits on the other end of special teams play.
Runner Up: Waylon DeGrave, Monroe City
Coach of the Year: David Kirby, Monroe City
Going into the 2022 season, Monroe City had to find a way to replace eight All-Conference selections and three-year starter Kyle Hays at quarterback.
Kirby inserted Reece Buhlig behind center and went with a more run-heavy offense, while relying on its defense to make plays.
The end result was a 13-1 season and Monroe City advancing a round further in the postseason than it did in 2021.
Runner Up: Joe Chinn, Bowling Green
Rookie of the Year: Waylon Anders, Hannibal
Over last summer, there were questions on who would replace Courtland Watson as Hannibal's starting quarterback.
Sophomore Waylon Anders earned the starting role in training camp and answered those questions. Hannibal is now set at quarterback for the next two seasons.
Anders completed 69% of his passes for 1,823 yards and threw 20 touchdown passes, second most in school history for a single season behind Watson in 2021. Anders also limited mistakes, throwing only five interceptions.
Runner Up: Quincy Mayfield, Monroe City
