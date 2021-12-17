MENDON, Ill. — Palmyra found itself in an early hole and was unable to recover, falling to Unity 55-30 in Friday’s road girls basketball game.
Unity senior Brooklyn Stiefel had the hot hand for the Lady Mustangs, scoring 25 points. Ashlyn Arnsman scored 12 points.
Palmyra sophomore Candra King led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 10 points. Freshman Sydney Compton added seven points.
Palmyra (5-3) will look to bounce back when it hosts Louisiana (0-5) in its final game before Christmas break on Monday at 6 p.m.
