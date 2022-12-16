PALMYRA, Mo. -- The championship-like game between Mendon Unity and Palmyra was a true fight to the finish, with the Mustangs coming away with a 66-55 win.
“We played them in the summer," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "We knew Unity was gonna come out in a 1-3-1 (defense) and we were ready for that. I thought we were effective because they ended up going man to man.”
Three Palmyra players reached double-digit scoring — Taytum White (19), Candra King (15), and Sydney Compton (11).
Unity is known for their quick offense and three-point shooting, so Palmyra responded with amping up their defensive edge.
“We executed our new defense well,” White said.
Though this led Palmyra into serious foul trouble, obtaining 20 fouls throughout the game.
Compton fouled out in the fourth quarter and King came close with four fouls.
“I had three fouls by the beginning of the second quarter,” said King. “Fronting (Unity player Ashlynn Arnsman on defense), we actually shut her down. Taking her away definitely takes away a lot from their team.”
Despite falling to the Mustangs, the team is proud of their performance.
“You never want to be satisfied with losing, but you also want to (recognize) growth,” said Southers.
Unity also had three players making double-digits in scores — Sophia Shaffer (18), Kyra Carothers (17) and Arnsman (15).
“We struggled on defense tonight," Carothers said. "We were a little slow. We found rhythm in our offense though, which kinda pulled (the win) out for us."
Prior to Friday’s game, Unity had never played in the Palmyra gym.
“Palmyra is a good team,” said head coach Brad Begeman. "It's a great environment to play in. (Due to Covid) none of them had played in this gym. It's what we needed, really.”
“It's motivational," Carothers said. "They have a good crowd. When people are yelling at you you kind of wanna get back at them. Their Coach is a good coach and he loves to yell. So sometimes you wanna quiet him down with something.”
Unity (12-1) will play Winchester at home in its next game on Thursday.
Palmyra (6-2) will compete in the River Rivalry Series at Clark County High School on Saturday.
