PALMYRA, Mo. – Palmyra football dealt with a lot of adversity on and off the field last season.
Longtime head coach Kevin Miles resigned after finishing 0-10 the 2022 campaign, which was marred by a one-game suspension for "failing to supervise the locker room" to open the season and forced to forfeit the only win after violating MSHSAA rules on exceeding player quarter limits.
Tyler Kreitemeyer was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in February, but resigned less than two months later after getting caught up in a text message and email scandal along with Miles and two other Palmyra officials who made disparaging remarks about fellow employees and students.
First year head coach Dalton Hill is preparing to take over a team who’s trying to rebuild trust, respect and the culture after all of the off-field drama.
Hill is certainly walking into a difficult situation, but is optimistic on the direction the team is going after summer workouts.
“We’re definitely getting better, our team is on the right track,” said Hill. “We had a good summer trying to get the guys to buy in to our standard, holding them accountable, becoming more discipline and accountable to how we want to play football.”
Two players Hill mentioned who stood out the most over the course of the summer and look to be major pieces on the field are senior Aaron Ritchey and junior Drew Copenhaver.
Ritchey will switch from running back to quarterback for the Panthers, while also filling in the rotation at safety on defense. Copenhaver will be one of Ritchey’s top receivers while also playing outside corner on defense.
Outside of Ritchey and Copenhaver, Hill feels good about the rest of his starting group on offense as well.
“We’re going to have three good quality tailbacks, that will include Landon Carroll and Wyatt Augspurg,” said Hill. “Our offensive line we’ll be solid up front with Tyler Zeiger, Zeke Meyers, Colby Jones, Jeremiah Edwards and Gage Barnett.”
Carroll will be a junior this fall and Augspurg will be a freshman. The protection upfront will have several seniors in Zeiger, Barnett, Meyers and Edwards followed by Jones who will be playing in his sophomore season.
Aside from Copenhaver, couple more pass catchers on offense that will be relied upon to make plays will be junior Daniel Dames at tight end and sophomore J.T. Thomas at wide receiver.
The Palmyra faithful will see some of the same names called upon to make plays on defense as well, as Hill revealed who those starters will be.
“Our defensive line will have Zeiger, Edwards, and Barnett upfront,” said Hill. “Along with linebackers Jonas Janes, Gideon Bogue and Wyatt Augsburg, will have Laden Simmons at safety and J.T. Thomas at one of our outside corner spots, so they’ll all be key guys on that side of the ball.”
Janes will be a junior and Bogue will be playing his final year as a senior. Simmons will be a junior.
With several positions and depth solidified, the Panthers will hope for better days on the field than what it’s been recently especially with a change of leadership at the helm that should provide excitement with what the future holds moving forward.
Palmyra will open up the season on a three-game home stand beginning with non-conference Hallsville on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. followed by non-conference opponent Bowling Green on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Hallsville defeated Palmyra in the opener last year 58-20 and finished 2022 going 6-6. Bowling Green also defeated Palmyra a week later 71-12 and was one of the elite teams in Class 2, finishing 12-1.
Hill hopes for a better start against the same two squads to kick-off the season this year as he talked about the physical style of play that the Clarence Cannon Conference displays each and every Friday night.
“We’re in a very competitive conference," said Hill. "Its physical, downhill running, it’s going to be an anybody can beat anybody every week type conference. So, we’ll have to be ready every Friday night, Monroe City will be one of our top rivals but every Friday night we want to be prepared and ready to go.”
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Hallsville
Sept. 1 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 8 -- Centralia
Sept. 15 -- at Macon
Sept. 22 -- at Brookfield
Sept. 29 -- Monroe City
Oct. 6 -- at Clark County
Oct. 13 -- Highland
Oct. 20 -- at South Shelby
