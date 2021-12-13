CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton is coming off a record-setting season and had two players named to the AFCA-NAIA All-America Football Team on Monday.
Making the team were senior offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich and senior linebacker Dalton Huffman.
Rupcich hails from Wonder Lake, Ill. and made the first team for the third consecutive season. He helped anchor an offensive line that aided Culver-Stockton in averaging 158.2 rushing yards per game and 406.8 total yards of offense each game.
Huffman is a graduate of Hannibal High School and was named to the All-America team for the first time, as as second teamer. He led the Wildcats with 98 tackles this season, including 18 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Huffman became the Wildcats all-time leader in tackles with 396 this season, while also wrapping up his career with 56 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.
The American Football Coaches Association has selected an NAIA All-America Team since 1945 for all five of its region, which are chosen by a panel of head coaches representing each region.
The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference's North Division. Eight wins broke a single-season mark that dated back to the 1969 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.