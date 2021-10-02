ATCHISON, Kan. -- A four-game winning streak for Culver-Stockton ended when Benedectine College crushed the Wildcats 65-24 in Saturday's road football game.
After the Ravens missed a field goal on the initial drive of the game, C-SC marched 80 yards on eight plays and took a 7-0 lead after a 22-yard scoring pass from Jase Orndorff to Isaiah Eppinger.
The Ravens tied the game up when Jacob Gathright threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Kettle in their next possession.
Culver-Stockton kicker Michael Velasco kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead. It would be the last lead the Wildcats would have with Benedectine scoring three touchdowns to give the Ravens a 27-10 lead to halftime.
Onrdorff threw his second touchdown pass to open the third quarter, a 15-yarder to Mateen Johnson. It narrowed Benedectine's lead to a touchdown.
However, the Ravens would score four consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Culver-Stockton would score one final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery from Levi Reed. Benedectine would score 10 fourth quarter points.
Orndorff went 23-for-43 passing for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Grant was the leading rusher for the Wildcats with 15 carries for 69 yards. Slayton Ochoa was the leading receiver with six catches for 123 yards.
Culver-Stockton (4-2) will enter their bye week and start Heart of America Athletic Conference play on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Wildcats play at Graceland University.