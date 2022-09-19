CANTON, Mo. -- The old mantra of whoever wins the turnover battle will win the game rang true on Saturday.

Missouri Valley College came away with a 28-16 win over Culver-Stockton at Poulton Stadium, with four turnovers dooming the Wildcats chances.

