CANTON, Mo. -- The old mantra of whoever wins the turnover battle will win the game rang true on Saturday.
Missouri Valley College came away with a 28-16 win over Culver-Stockton at Poulton Stadium, with four turnovers dooming the Wildcats chances.
Missouri Valley struck first with a 52-yard pass from Oliver Svirsky to Dorian Miles.
The Wildcats tied it up in their next possession when Jase Orndorff ran in a one-yard touchdown.
Jaleen Jones ran in a two-yard touchdown in the waning minutes of the first quarter to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead.
Wildcats running back Demarion Cobb ran in a three-yard touchdown, but Culver-Stockton failed to convert a two-point conversion and the Vikings kept a 14-13 lead.
Culver-Stockton took a 16-14 lead late in the first half from a Michael Velasco field goal.
Svirsky threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brian Smith to give the Vikings a 21-16 lead.
The Vikings cemented the game with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Svirsky to Miles midway through the fourth quarter.
Orndorff finished the game going 12-for-21 passing for 57 yards and an interception.
Cobb was the leading rusher with 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Culver-Stockton (1-3) will play Central Methodist University (0-4) on the road in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
