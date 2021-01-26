HANNIBAL -- Area high school sports were mostly put on hold for Tuesday after weather conditions led to game cancellations.
Monroe City postponed its girls and boys basketball varsity doubleheader at Highland. The Panthers rescheduled the two games for Monday, Feb. 15.
Mark Twain canceled its girls and boys varsity basketball home games against Canton. The Tigers have not announced a makeup date yet.
Marion County moved its home doubleheader against Atlanta from Tuesday to Wednesday night for the Mustangs girls and boys varsity basketball teams.
The Palmyra boys wrestling team had its quad meet at Kirksville canceled, with no makeup date announced.
The Hannibal boys wrestling quad meet at Westminster Christian Academy was canceled, and will not be made up.