Candra King 1.31.JPG

Palmyra junior forward Candra King goes in for a layup during Tuesday's game against Clark County at Palmyra High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra came away with a convincing 59-34 win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Monroe City in Tuesday's girls basketball game at Palmyra High School.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Palmyra honored its lone senior -- guard Abbey Redd, who scored six points.

