PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra came away with a convincing 59-34 win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Monroe City in Tuesday's girls basketball game at Palmyra High School.
Prior to Tuesday's game, Palmyra honored its lone senior -- guard Abbey Redd, who scored six points.
Palmyra junior Candra King had a strong performance, scoring a team-high 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
As a team, Palmyra dominated the glass and pulled down 33 boards.
Palmyra had a 13-7 start and went on a 10-point run to take a 23-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Palmyra was limited to five points in the third quarter, but still took a 28-19 lead to halftime.
In the second half, Palmyra outscored Monroe City by a 31-15 margin to close out the game.
Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton added 13 points, while junior Taytum White racked up 11 points.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares drained three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points.
Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood racked up 10 points and eight rebounds.
Palmyra (18-5) will play at Bowling Green (9-12) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City (8-14) will host Centralia (18-3) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra boys defeat Monroe City
The Palmyra boys basketball team defeated Monroe City 47-29 in Tuesday's game at Palmyra High School.
Palmyra honored its five seniors prior to the game -- Bronson Juette, Tyler Banta, Jon Lundberg, Ethan Redd and Ryan McKeown.
Banta scored a team-high 13 points for Palmyra, with junior Carson Hicks adding nine points.
Monroe City sophomore Ryan Moss led his team in scoring with 15 points.
Monroe City (6-17) will host Centralia (12-8) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra (16-7) will play at Bowling Green (9-9) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Lady Cougars take down Clark County
Highland ended a four-game losing skid on Tuesday, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference foe Clark County 41-34 in a home girls basketball game.
Lady Cougars freshman Addy Abell scored a team-high 10 points.
Highland (14-10) will play at South Shelby (19-3) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Marion County falls to Brashear
The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Brashear 71-58 on Tuesday night.
Joey Lagemann led the Mustangs in scoring with 25 points. Wyatt Goldinger chipped in 19 points, while Caden Stotts put up 11 points.
Marion County (8-13) will host Canton (13-10) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lady Mustangs fall short
The Marion County girls basketball team fell to the North Missouri Knights 62-49 on Tuesday night.
Aylah Pollard led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 18 points, while Kennedy Hathaway added 13 points.
Marion County (3-17) will host Canton (16-7) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bowling Green falls to Elsberry
The Bowling Green boys basketball team fell to Elsberry 69-45 at home on Tuesday night.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Eskew scored a team-high 18 points, while junior Bleyne Bryant racked up 10 points.
Bowling Green (9-9) will host Palmyra (16-7) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
North Shelby downs Macon County
The No. 6 ranked North Shelby girls basketball team defeated Macon County with Bucklin 73-21 at home on Tuesday.
Lady Raiders senior Ava Williams scored a team-high 17 points. Ceairra Kirby contributed 15 points and Caroline Linberger added 10 points.
North Shelby (20-3) will play at Knox County (2-16) in its next game on Friday.
Mark Twain falls to Mo-Co
The Mark Twain girls basketball team fell to Montgomery County 67-14 at home on Tuesday night.
Lady Tigers freshman Adalynne Means led the way in scoring with six points, while Marin Mallory chipped in four points.
Mark Twain (0-20) will host Elsberry (19-4) in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.