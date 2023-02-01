Hull.jpg

File photo of Hannibal junior Mason Hull (30) passing the ball during the Pirates game against the Kirksville Tigers on Friday, Jan. 27 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys basketball team defeated North Central Missouri Conference foe Moberly 60-51 in a road boys basketball game on Wednesday night.

Pirates junior C.J. Anderson scored a team-high 20 points, while fellow junior Mason Hull chipped in 16 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.