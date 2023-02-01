MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys basketball team defeated North Central Missouri Conference foe Moberly 60-51 in a road boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
Pirates junior C.J. Anderson scored a team-high 20 points, while fellow junior Mason Hull chipped in 16 points.
Hannibal (8-11) will play at Marshall in its next game on Friday, Feb. 10.
Lady Pirates fall to Moberly
The Hannibal girls basketball team fell short to conference opponent Moberly by a score of 64-60 in a road game on Tuesday.
Hannibal's junior varsity team fell to Moberly 30-25.
Hannibal (12-6) will host Monroe City (8-11) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City falls to South Shelby
It was a tough night for Monroe City, who had to face one of the top teams in the Clarence Cannon Conference at home on Tuesday.
South Shelby came away with a 69-33 victory.
Lady Birds senior Kaylee Gaines scored a game-high 24 points, while fellow senior Hannah Wegman added 16 points.
Lady Panthers freshman Naaron Hays scored a team-high 10 points.
Monroe City (8-11) will play at Hannibal (12-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Palmyra rallies back to defeat South Shelby
Palmyra earned a comeback 48-42 win over Clarence Cannon Conference foe Clark County 48-42 in Tuesday's home boys basketball game.
Palmyra outscored Clark County 34-25 in the second half to overcome being down by three points at halftime.
Panthers junior Bear Bock scored a team-high 19 points, while Marty Smyser III added 10 points.
Palmyra (15-6) will play at South Shelby (9-12) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mark Twain defeats Wright City
The Mark Twain boys basketball team defeated Wright City 58-46 on the road Tuesday.
Tigers senior Mason Fullenwider scored a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Sam Northcutt added 12 points.
Mark Twain (12-8) will host Van-Far (10-9) in its next game on Thursday.
Lady Cougars fall one point shy to Keokuk
The Highland girls basketball team fell to Keokuk 48-47 in a road cross-state battle on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer scored a team-high 20 points.
Highland was down seven points going into the fourth quarter before making a late push.
Highland (12-8) will play at Centralia (17-3) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City falls to South Shelby
The Monroe City boys basketball team fell to Clarence Cannon Conference rival South Shelby 59-36 at home on Tuesday night.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig scored a team-high 16 points, while Ryan Moss chipped in seven points.
Cardinals junior Joaran Durbin scored a team-high 10 points. Case Ratliff, Noah Wilt and Trey Countryman each scored eight points.
Monroe City (6-12) will host Bowling Green (8-8) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers will then face Liberty in the QND Superfan Shootout on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Bowling Green snaps three-game losing streak, defeat Silex
The Bowling Green girls basketball team defeated Silex 49-38 at home on Tuesday night to stop a three-game skid.
Lady Cats Kaylyn Charlton scored a game-high 28 points, while senior Grace Deters added 10 points.
Bowling Green (8-10) will play at Fulton (5-14) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
