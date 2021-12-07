MONROE CITY, Mo. — The first round of the Monroe City Tournament concluded on Tuesday with no big surprises.
Monroe City 80, Marion County 16 (boys quarterfinal)
The defending tournament champion Monroe City Panthers cruised its way to a win over the Mustangs in the first round of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament.
Monroe City raced out to a 25-3 lead after the first quarter and had a 54-9 lead over Marion County by halftime.
Panthers senior Joshua Talton scored a team-high 18 points. Cade Chapman had 16 points, while Jaedyn Robertson added 12 points.
Caden Stotts and Joey Lagemann tied for team-high four points for the Mustangs.
Marion County (1-2) will play South Shelby (1-2) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Monroe City (2-1) will play Palmyra (4-1) in the second round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Palmyra 53, Paris 13 (girls quarterfinal)
Palmyra is moving on to the Monroe City tournament semifinals after defeating Paris 53-13 in the first round.
The Lady Panthers dominated the first half and went to halftime with a 30-2 lead on the Lady Coyotes.
Palmyra sophomore Taytum White scored a team-high 13 points and Sydney Compton added 10 points.
Paris sophomore Kameron Arnett led her team with six points.
Paris (0-2) will play Mark Twain (3-1) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra (4-0) will play Marion County (4-0) in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.