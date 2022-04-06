HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University defeated Lincoln Christian University in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader at Nichols Field.
The Trojans won the first game 11-4 and the second game 13-0.
Trojans right-hander Logan Boughton earned the win in the first game after going four innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing five walks, one hit and no earned runs.
HLGU freshman Charlie Culp went 3-for-3 with a walk, home run, two RBIs and three runs in the first game. Seth Iken went 2-for-3 with a RBI, stolen base and a run. Isaiah Hoelscher went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Trojans right-hander Jaysen Mattingly won the second game after going four innings with eight strikeouts, while allowing two walks, two hits and no earned runs.
Trojans junior Seong Bin Hur went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs in the second game. Chase Holder went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases.
HLGU (8-18, 0-9) will begin a three-game road series against Missouri Baptist University on Friday at 3 p.m. The Trojans will conclude the series with a doubleheader on Saturday.
