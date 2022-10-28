DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's volleyball team fell to St. Ambrose University 3-1 (28-26, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22)on the road on Thursday night.
"We definitely played hard tonight," said HLGU head coach Maliah Blakemore. "We still need to work on finishing though."
Trojans senior right side hitter Sierra Erke had 19 kills, nine digs, 14 assists, two blocks and one ace.
HLGU senior outside hitter Myrnaliz Perez 11 kills, two blocks, 12 digs and two aces.
Trojans sophomore setter Kaitlyn Holmgren had 25 assists and nine digs.
HLGU is now 8-21 overall, while St. Ambrose is 19-7.
Up next for HLGU is a road match against Knox College on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
