WINONA LAKE, Ind. -- No. 8 seed Hannibal-LaGrange University upset No. 1 seed Alice Lloyd College in the first round of the NCCAA Nationals on Wednesday, winning 87-75.
HLGU took a 42-40 lead at halftime and outscored Alice Lloyd by ten points in the second half to secure victory.
"Our effort and focus as a team tonight was outstanding," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We made big plays on both ends of the floor late to secure the win."
Trojans senior point guard Michael Hood led the way in scoring with 32 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.
Trojans senior center Grant Peters scored 20 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had two steals. Sophomore guard Jayden Durst scored 10 points.
HLGU (9-21) will play Bible Baptist College in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
