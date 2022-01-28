HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Missouri Baptist 59-50 at Mabee Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Trojans held a slim 27-25 lead at halftime, but were outscored by a 34-23 margin in the second half.
"The girls had a lot of energy and played very well tonight," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Trojans freshman forward Taylor Flake scored a team-high 12 points, while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jillian Lockard and Ashlyn Vermeer each had 10 points and six rebounds.
HLGU (3-17, 1-9) will play at Central Baptist College in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
