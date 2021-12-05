HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team fell to Central Baptist College 61-28 at Mabee Sports Complex on Saturday.
Trojans senior Grant Peters led the team in scoring with 11 points and also pulled down four rebounds. Wyatt Ward scored eight points off the bench.
HLGU (2-9) will host Missouri Valley College in its next game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
