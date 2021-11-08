COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange men's soccer team upset No. 6 ranked Columbia College 2-1 in the American Midwest Conference tournament on Saturday.
"It was an excellent full team effort against a very good team," said HLGU head coach David Erskine. "I'm proud of the guys fighting back from being down a goal and earning the win."
The Cougars took the lead midway through the first half when Joey Spotanski scored off an assist by Nick Brandt.
The Trojans tied it early in the second half when Simon Conrad found the back of the net with an assist from Juan Pablo Suazo Cerpa.
HLGU then took the lead later in the second half when Jaume Garcia scored a goal that was assisted by Ryan McQueen.
HLGU (7-8-1) will travel to St. Louis on Tuesday to play Harris-Stowe University in the second round of the AMC tournament.
