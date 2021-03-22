HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team split a home doubleheader against Lincoln Christian University Monday afternoon at Nichols Baseball Field.
HLGU won the first game 7-6 and fell 8-6 in the second game.
"We saw big innings rule the day," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "We had a big one in the first inning of game one and they had in the fourth inning of game two. We need to do better at minimizing damage from big innings. I like the way we battled back in game two."
A trio of Trojans helped pitch HLGU to victory in the first game. Freshman Lucas Burress earned the win after going four innings with three strikeouts and six earned runs. Colin Woods and Graysan Peneston combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game.
Trojans left fielder Seong Bin Hur went 3-for-3 with a walk, double, RBI and two runs scored. Shortstop Jared Rempsecher hit pair of doubles, while center fielder Todd Wilcoxon had a three-hit day with two RBIs.
Remspecher went 3-for-4 in the second game with two RBIs. Third baseman Conner Ashton went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Trojans sophomore Heath Ayers was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and four earned runs. Cade Slaughter pitched 3.2 scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout.
HLGU (7-6) will host conference opponent Missouri Baptist for a Thursday doubleheader next time out. The first game will begin at noon.