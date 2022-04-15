HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University split a doubleheader with Williams Baptist University on Friday at Nichols Field.
The Trojans won the first game 1-0 and lost the second game 14-5.
HLGU won the first game with a walk-off hit by Tucker Hughes that scored Seth Iken.
Left-hander Jakob Rhoderick earned a complete game shutout win with five strikeouts, while scattering five hits and a walk.
The second game was tied at 1-1 until the fifth inning when Williams Baptist scored two runs to take the lead. The Eagles then put the game out of reach by scoring six runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh.
HLGU (9-23, 1-12) will conclude its three-game series against Williams Baptist University on Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.