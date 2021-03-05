WICHITA, Kan. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team split in the first day ofthe Friends University Softball Invitational on Friday.
The Trojans defeated Peru State College 3-1 in the first game, with junior pitcher Sicily Johnson pitching a complete game to earn the win. Senior Sydney Newell and sophomore Mary Bradley each had two hits.
The Trojans fell to Avila University 10-2 in the second game, with junior pitcher Valeria Smith taking the loss. Newell had a hit and drove in both of HLGU's runs.
HLGU (1-3) will continue play in Kansas on Saturday with games against Panhandle State University, Northwestern College and York College.