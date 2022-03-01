MARION, Ill. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team opened its season with a four-game set against Calumet College of St. Joseph this past weekend.
In the first day, the Trojans fell to the Crimson Wave 7-0 in game one and 4-2 in game two. The Trojans would come back in the second day to defeat the Crimson Wave 6-4 in game three and 16-10 in game four.
“Lots of downs then ups to start our season this past weekend,” said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. “We struggle to get the bats going early, but were able to find a better rhythm late. Pitching and defense were inconsistent but had some good results. It was good to see all of our players get opportunities at different times as well.”
HLGU freshman Charlie Culp went 5-for-6 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs. Junior Isaak Hays went 4-for-12 with three runs and three RBIs.
Trojans sophomore right-handed pitcher Jaysen Mattingly pitched four scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in two appearances.
HLGU has a 2-2 record.
