COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team won both ends of its road doubleheader against Stephens College on Friday.
The Trojans won the first game 6-1 and the second game 8-6 in eight innings.
Emily Bohm earned the win in the first game after going six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Sierra Adkins got the save after pitching an inning in relief. Peyton Bray went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Mary Bradley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in the second game. Lauran Haye went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI.
HLGU (15-20, 11-5) will host Columbia College for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon. The Trojans will hold Senior Day.
