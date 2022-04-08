ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University split a road doubleheader against the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in frigid weather conditions on Thursday.
The Trojans won the first game 16-0, while the Eutectics won the second game 8-7.
HLGU right-hander Emily Bohm was the winning pitcher in the first game after going four innings with four strikeouts, while allowing three hits, no walks and no earned runs.
Trojans junior Peyton Bray went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs, walk and five RBIs.
HLGU (10-17, 6-2) will play a road doubleheader against Missouri Baptist University on Saturday, starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.