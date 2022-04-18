HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University split a home softball doubleheader against William Woods University on Saturday in a conference showdown.
The Trojans won the first game 4-3 and lost the second game 9-0.
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm won the first game after going six innings with two strikeouts; while allowing five hits, five walks and one earned run. Sydney Miller went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Maggie Dooley went 2-for-4 with a run and stolen base.
Trojans right-hander Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 3.1 innings with one strikeout, while allowing one walk, seven hits and six earned runs. Peyton Bray went 1-for-1 with a walk, while Dooley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
HLGU (11-20, 7-5) will host Central Baptist College for a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m.
