KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University lost both games of pool play in the NCCAA Softball World Series on Tuesday at McGuff Field.
HLGU lost the first game to Columbia International 6-4. Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher after going five innings with two strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, four walks and six earned runs.
Peyton Bray went 3-for-3 with a double, and an RBI. Maggie Dooley went 3-for-4, while Mary Bradley went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Trojans lost the second game to Southwestern Assemblies of God University 6-4.
HLGU (19-26) will play Arlington Baptist University in the second day of pool play on Wednesday at noon.
