HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team announced three new signings for the 2022 season on Monday.
The three players signing with the Trojans were Addison Miller, Kylee Price and Emma Richards.
Miller is a utility player from Mendon, Illinois, where she resides with her parents, Kelly and Tad Miller. She cites her parents as being the most influential people in her life.
Miller was a multi-sport athlete at Unity High School, also playing basketball and volleyball. She earned All-State honors in 2019 and batted .462 during her high school career. Miller will be transferring from John Wood Community College.
After transferring to HLGU, Miller plans to major in psychology.
“Addison is an excellent athlete and has been an outstanding player on every team she has played on,” said HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst. “Her skill level and experience in all phases of the game will be great to have at HLGU. Addison excels in the classroom and has the type of character that brings out the best in those around her. We look for her to be an immediate difference maker in the HLGU softball program.”
Price is a second baseman who is transferring from Mineral Area Community College. She lives with her parents, Lacy and Ronald Price, in Mineral Point, Missouri.
Price earned All-Conference honors as a senior for Potosi High School. She plans on finishing her degree in elementary education at HLGU.
“We are excited to bring Kylee into the HLGU program,” Hurst said. “She has proven to be a valuable player in high school and two years at Mineral Area CC. A great team player that loves to compete. Led her team in RBIs last season.”
Richards is a switch-hitting catcher from Ethel, Missouri. She attended Macon County R-IV High School and was a multi-sport athlete who also played basketball and track.
Once enrolled at HLGU, Richards plans to major in biology.
“We were so impressed with the high energy and upbeat personality that Emma displays, that we simply had to have her,” Hurst said. “She is a hard worker with a positive attitude. Emma is a great addition to our team.”
The Trojans finished the 2021 season with a 16-25 overall record and a 7-9 record within the American Midwest Conference.