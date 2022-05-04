COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team dropped the first game of pool play in the American Midwest Conference tournament on Wednesday, but came back to win the second game.
The Trojans were shutout by Columbia 9-0 in the first game, with Addison Miller and Allison Prather getting the only hits by HLGU.
HLGU came back to shutout Lyon College 5-0 in the second game.
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm pitched a complete game shutout with five scattered hits, no walks and three strikeouts to earn the win.
Trojans shortstop Sydney Miller went 2-for-2 with a double, run and two RBIs. First baseman Lauran Haye went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs, while center fielder Mary Bradley went 2-for-3 with a run.
HLGU (17-23) will play No. 1 Columbia on Thursday at noon in the third day of pool play.
