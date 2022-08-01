HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team announced the signing of infielder Kenzie Bensinger for the 2023 season on Monday.
Bensinger is from O'Fallon, Mo. and played the past two seasons at St. Charles Community College. She went to Liberty High School, where she received All-District and All-Conference honors.
Once enrolled at HLGU, Bensinger plans on majoring in business.
Trojans head coach Dan Hurst said he expects Bensinger to be a big part of moving the softball program in the right direction.
"We are excited to welcome Kenzie to the HLGU softball team," Hurst said. "During her two years at St. Charles CC, she demonstrated the skill level that we are looking for. Kenzie will give us some needed depth in the infield and the ability to get on base and move runners offensively. Her positive attitude and solid work ethic will fit in perfectly with the culture of our program."
HLGU finished with an overall 19-27 record in 2022, while advancing to the NCCAA World Series.
