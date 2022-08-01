HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team announced the signing of infielder Kenzie Bensinger for the 2023 season on Monday.

Bensinger is from O'Fallon, Mo. and played the past two seasons at St. Charles Community College. She went to Liberty High School, where she received All-District and All-Conference honors.

