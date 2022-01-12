HANNIBAL -- Hot shooting helped the Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball earn its first conference win of the season, with the Trojans defeating Harris-Stowe University 85-61 at Mabee Sports Complex on Tuesday.
"Tonight was a great win, we had multiple guys step up and play well," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We need to use tonight's performance as momentum into the rest of the week."
Trojans senior Michael Hood led the way in scoring with 23 points, while also getting six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.
Trojans senior Grant Peters scored 17 points, had two rebounds and one assist.
HLGU (3-13, 1-4) will play at Columbia College on Thursday at 7 p.m. in its next game.
