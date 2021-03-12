COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University cross country teams sprinted back to action on Friday in the Columbia College Spring Fling after a long layoff.
"We were very excited for the opportunity to compete again," said HLGU head coach Andy Lemons. "In rough conditions and the athletes competed extremely well considering the long layoff from competition."
HLGU sophomore Alec Whitener led the way in the men's 8K run, finishing 13th overall with a time of 27:17. Freshman Garrett Rhine finished 19th at 27:35, freshman Chase Grosvenor finished 32nd at 29:01 and freshman Riley Kliethermes finished 35th at 29:20.
Trojans senior Lauren Sisco led the way in the women's 5K run, finishing 20th overall with a time of 20:54. Junior Elle Hudelson finished 25th overall with a time of 21:12.
HLGU will race again in the 2021 NAIA men's cross country national championships on April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.