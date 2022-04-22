HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University postponed its home baseball game against Harris-Stowe University scheduled for Friday due to a wet field.
The Trojans will play a doubleheader against Harris-Stowe on Saturday at Nichols Field, starting at noon. HLGU will host Senior Day and recognize the seniors between games.
HLGU has a 1-14 record within the conference and an overall 9-26 record.
